Body found at storage facility near missing woman's ex-boyfriend's home

Updated: Tue 8:08 PM, Feb 25, 2020

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - The Madison County Coroner told Sister station WKYT that a body was found in a storage facility near where Sheena Baxter's ex-boyfriend lives.

The storage facility is off Lancaster Road near the Richmond Church of Christ. That is down the road from where Baxter's ex-boyfriend Joseph Hicks lives.

Hicks was indicated Tuesday for the murder of Baxter.

The Scott County mother disappeared about a week ago. She was last seen Friday outside of her sister's home.

The coroner's office have not identified the body yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Frankfort.

 