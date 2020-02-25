Body found at storage facility near missing woman's ex-boyfriend's home

The Madison County Coroner told Sister station WKYT that a body was found in a storage facility near where Sheena Baxter's ex-boyfriend lives.

The storage facility is off Lancaster Road near the Richmond Church of Christ. That is down the road from where Baxter's ex-boyfriend Joseph Hicks lives.

Hicks was indicated Tuesday for the murder of Baxter.

The Scott County mother disappeared about a week ago. She was last seen Friday outside of her sister's home.

The coroner's office have not identified the body yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday in Frankfort.