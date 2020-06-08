Body found at Morehead rest stop

A man's body was found in a car at the westbound I-64 rest stop in Morehead early Saturday morning.

The Rowan County Coroner's Office says the body was found just after 2 a.m. by an employee who said she thought there was someone dead inside a car parked at the rest stop.

Rowan County Coroner John P. Northcutt says the man has been identified as Richard Daniel Flavin, Jr., 62, from Burlington, Ky.

Troopers say Flavin had been entered into the KSP missing person database on Friday.

Investigators say they were told the car had been parked at the rest stop for several days.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort, however no foul play is suspected.

Northcutt says this is the second body to be found at the rest stop in a little over a year. In April 2019 a man from Maryland was found dead there.