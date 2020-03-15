Bob Baffert: 'I’m hearing maybe June or in September' for Kentucky Derby date

On Saturday Churchill Downs announced that the timing for the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby, the biggest event in horse racing, was being considered.

That release, as reported by sister-station WKYT,was soon followed by comments from trainer Bob Baffert about the date potentially being moved to the summer or fall.

According to the release, Baffert said the following.

“Churchill (Downs) is saying they’re not going to run the Derby without the people there, so I’m hearing maybe June or in September," said Baffert.

"Whenever they cancel the Masters (in April at Augusta National), that’s like the Derby…I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s kinda scary. Hopefully they can get everything under control.”

Churchill announced Saturday it has “been working carefully and diligently with relevant health experts and authorities to ensure we make the most responsible decision” regarding this year’s Derby, which is scheduled for May 2.

May of 1945 was the last time the Derby did not fall on the first Saturday in May, due to the ongoing Second World War.