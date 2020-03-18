Bluegrass Stockyards remains open in spite of COVID-19 to help farmers

While grocery stores across the country continue to see their meat sections emptied, cattle farmers are also struggling due to the major plummeting of stock markets, as reported by sister-station WKYT..

"Approximately 30% of the value of an animal just evaporated over the last two weeks at a very critical time of year for most of our local farmers," says Jim Akers, Chief Operations Officer for Bluegrass Stockyards.

That means calves that once sold for $1.60 a pound are only bringing in $1.30 and bigger cattle are seeing a similar trend.

But even with the lower prices, Akers says they are fortunate just to provide a place to sell so farmers can provide for their families.

"There are markets around the county that have actually closed their sale rings to buyers only," Akers said. "We hope we don't have to do that, but if we do to continue operation we will."

But even as the Bluegrass Stockyards continue normal operations, staff are being sure to follow the recommended CDC guidelines.

"Most of our commercial buyers are isolated up here in booths anyways, but the farmers," Akers stated. "Yeah we're monitoring the sale ring and have told people, 'please don't be offended if we ask you guys to spread out.'"

But Akers says once COVID-19 starts to slow, there will be good news for the cattle industry.

"The stock market settles, even just a little bit," he said. "This market could get higher really, really quick because we have lots of demand for the product."

Akers says that due to the coronavirus some of their larger events had to be canceled and postponed to avoid large gatherings, but sales will continue as normal.