'Blue lights definitely get more respect': Towing company urges drivers to slow down

Two truck drivers with Bolton's Towing in Corbin are urging people to slow down for tow trucks on the side of roadways.

"The blue light definitely get more respect. The yellow lights, typically for construction and stuff, the people don't really pay as much attention to them, you know," said two ruck driver Bobby Phillips. "In Kentucky, we are looked at as a public service vehicle and not an emergency vehicle. And uh, the situations that we're in you know, when the police want you there in 20 minutes, now you're an emergency vehicle."

Just this week, they had to tow a car after it had hit the side of one of their trucks trying to pass.

"Usually one of the first things you do is get them in your truck. That's just the way we were taught, a lot of time the safest place to be. But it wouldn't have been that evening," said Phillips. " "So, it could've definitely went a different way. We all walked away from it. It was a good night."

The sight of the crash, or even a driver going too fast near them, is not uncommon.

"Just to pay a little more attention, you know? It's we get comfortable driving. And, it's just an unforgiving moment sometimes, you know? You don't always make it through it," said Phillips.

The drivers believe the best way to avoid these types of accidents is higher enforcement of the slow down and move over driving laws in Kentucky.