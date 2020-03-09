Blue Grass Airport takes precautions as more coronavirus cases are confirmed

Travelers and airlines alike are concerned about the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Blue Grass Airport is taking precautions, sister station WKYT reports, since a big concern is keeping travelers safe.

Delta added a new fogging process to disinfect its aircraft. Employees are also wiping down seatback touchscreens, ticket counters and kiosks multiple times a day. They are also giving hand sanitizer to passengers.

American, United and Jet Blue are allowing customers to make one-time flight changes for free.

"I think they should. I think it's a good idea to take precaution," said Karen Williams, who was traveling from Michigan.

"I don't think it's completely unnecessary. I think there's people it's definitely a concern for. I don't think it needs to be widespread panic," Nichole Dutter chimed in, traveling from Arkansas.

"I think it's about living a healthy life all the time," said Simon Bodner, who flew in from Sweden. "You'll be fine."

Airlines warn customers to check their flight status before they go to the airport, in case more travel restrictions are implemented.