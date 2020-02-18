Bloomberg to go face to face against rivals after ad blitz

For Mike Bloomberg, the one-way conversation with Democratic voters is about to end.

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during his campaign launch of "Mike for Black America," at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

By spending more than $400 million of his own money making his case on TV, he’s rocketed to double-digit support in enough national polls to qualify for Wednesday night’s Nevada debate.

But the former New York City mayor hasn’t faced this kind of confrontation in more than a decade.

And his opponents are more than ready to go after him, hoping to bring him back down.

Elizabeth Warren says voters who are curious how the top Democrats will take on Donald Trump will get to see "how we each take on an egomaniac billionaire.”

