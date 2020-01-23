Blackjewel, Revelation Energy may cost Kentucky taxpayers millions for environmental violations

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Blackjewel LLC and Revelation Energy failed to make progress on scores of environmental obligations.

This could leave Kentucky taxpayers on the hook for tens of millions of dollars in reclamation costs.

Filings in federal bankruptcy court show that, as of December 31, Blackjewel's violations alone account for 30 percent of all outstanding non-compliance notices sent by the Kentucky Department of Natural Resources.

In bankruptcy court, state officials warned the company has made little or no progress in addressing those violations.