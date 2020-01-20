Bitter cold night ahead, more sunshine Tuesday

The bitter cold temperatures only continue for one more day before average temperatures return!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Today has just been miserably cold, and that looks to continue tonight and tomorrow.

Clouds will start to break overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper teens. The good news is sunshine returns Tuesday with highs slightly warmer...temperatures will get into the low to mid-30s with overnight lows in the teens once again.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine and dry weather continues Wednesday with highs getting back into the mid to upper 40s for highs with lows in the upper 20s.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Thursday as our next system moves into the mountains Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 50s.

Rain chances will move back in Friday and continue Saturday. Some models hint at a little bit of a wintry mix Saturday into Sunday. This is something we'll keep an eye on over the next several days. I think temperatures will be too warm for anything exciting to happen.

WYMT Chief Meteorologist

Paige Noël