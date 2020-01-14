Bills seek to end 'conversion therapy' in Kentucky

Lawmakers from both houses of the Kentucky legislature are promoting a bill to effectively ban so-called conversion therapy on juveniles by licensed mental health professionals.

The legislators held a rally at the statehouse on Tuesday during which they and at least one student who had been through the therapy testified.

Republican Sen. Alice Forgy Kerr of Lexington is the lead sponsor of the Senate measure. She referred to the practice as “conversion torture."

Sister station WKYT was at the rally. The practice attempts to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Advocates for the bill said the practice is dangerous and can lead to mental health issues later in life.