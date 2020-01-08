Bill would require all districts to add cameras to school bus stop arms

It is illegal, but chances are you have probably seen someone speeding past a stopped school bus, even as kids are getting on or off of it.

And as Kentucky legislators convene this month, a new bill up for consideration is aimed at holding drivers accountable and keeping children safer.

The bill includes a provision to put cameras on the exterior of the bus.

Some districts already have the cameras affixed to the stop arms that come down from the sides of the buses. In Western Kentucky, the Marshall County School District has been using them for more than two years. District officials there said they have seen the number of stop-arm violations decrease since the installations.

“It’s just like when you’re approaching a bus, just like approaching a red light,” Marshall County Schools Transportation Director Jeff Stokes told Paducah, Ky., television station WPSD. “We put our yellows out 200 yards prior to our stop. At the very beginning, we saw a sharp decrease from what we were getting reported the year before.”

The bill would require schools to install the cameras by August 2023, but it might allow more time to some districts based on their ability to do so.