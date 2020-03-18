Bill to cut out role of benefit managers clears legislature

Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill to cut out the role of pharmacy benefit managers in handling Medicaid prescription drug claims.

The Senate voted 30-1 Wednesday to send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The bill would require the Medicaid program to pay pharmacies directly for prescription drugs, bypassing pharmacy benefit managers.

In other action, the House passed a bill to allow Kentucky consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to their homes.

The measure passed 52-33 and now goes to the Senate. The bill would apply to producers only.