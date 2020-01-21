Bill seeks to make wearing hoods, masks illegal in Tennessee on public property

A proposed bill seeks to make wearing hoods and masks illegal on public property in Tennessee.

According to WTVF and sister station WVLT, House Bill 1629/Senate Bill 1750, says anyone who tries to conceal their identity by wearing a mask, hood or device by which a portion of their face concealed on public property would face a Class A misdemeanor.

The bill also includes private property restrictions, saying it would be an offense to wear masks or hoods on any private property without getting the owner's permission.

WTVF reported the bill does not apply during a holiday or for anyone dressing for sporting activity, trade, occupation, theatrical production, parade or masquerade ball or during an emergency drill or emergency event.