Bill requiring school officers to carry guns clears Kentucky Senate

The Kentucky Senate passed legislation to require police officers to carry guns when assigned to schools.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Monday and now goes to the House.

The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law. That law did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.

The new legislation would add the requirement that all school-based officers, known as school resource officers, carry guns. Under the new measure, at least one officer would be assigned to each school campus.