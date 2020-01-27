Bill requiring school officers to carry guns clears Kentucky Senate

Updated: Mon 5:52 PM, Jan 27, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate passed legislation to require police officers to carry guns when assigned to schools.

The bill cleared the Senate on a 34-1 vote Monday and now goes to the House.

The measure is a follow-up to last year's sweeping school safety law. That law did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon.

The new legislation would add the requirement that all school-based officers, known as school resource officers, carry guns. Under the new measure, at least one officer would be assigned to each school campus.

 
