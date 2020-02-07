Bill requiring SROs to carry guns heads to Gov. Beshear's desk

A bill to require school resource officers to carry a gun will now go to Governor Andy Beshear.

Friday morning, the Kentucky House passed Senate Bill 8. The bill adds a provision to last year's school safety bill, requiring SROs to carry guns.

Most of the opposition Friday morning came from lawmakers in Jefferson County, who had concerns of it being an unfunded mandate and that it would take away control from local school boards.

The bill passed the House 78-8.

"This would allow someone who is sworn to hold up our laws to interact and act on their behalf, on the students' behalf, in immediate action," said Representative Ed Massey.

Two floor amendments to the bill were defeated. One would have required SROs to have body cameras and another would have required school boards to decide if officers could have tasers or firearms.