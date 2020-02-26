Bill introduced to undo Gov. Beshear's remake of school board

The Kentucky Senate's top leader introduced a bill aimed at the governor's overhaul of the state school board.

Senate President Robert Stivers introduced the bill Tuesday. It would prevent future governors from such a sweeping reorganization of the board's membership.

Stivers says it would ensure political, gender and racial diversity on the board overseeing Kentucky's K-12 education system.

On his first day in office in December, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear fulfilled a campaign pledge when he disbanded and then recreated the Kentucky Board of Education.

Under the bill, Beshear's appointees would lose their seats but could be reconsidered for reappointment.