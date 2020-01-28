Bill aims to move more people off assistance, into workforce

Updated: Tue 11:12 AM, Jan 28, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky House Republican leaders have introduced sweeping legislation aimed at shifting more people off public assistance and into the workforce.

The measure, introduced Monday, is designated a top priority as House Bill 1.

House GOP leaders say it takes aim at a long-running problem, the state's low workforce participation rate.

The bill seeks to resolve situations that discourage some people from working longer hours or getting better-paying jobs because they can then lose public benefits.

 
