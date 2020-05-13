Big warm up starts Thursday, more sunshine on the way

Sunshine and warmer temperatures finally return tomorrow!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will continue to hang onto those cloudy skies and scattered rain chances. Those will start to clear out late tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

A mixture of sun and clouds return Thursday with highs getting into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will shift out of the southwest at 5-10 mph and cold even gust up to 20 mph. That will help us get pretty warm by the afternoon hours.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine and warmer temperature continue heading into the end of the week and into the weekend, but we will add some scattered showers and storms to the mix.

Friday we could see a stray pop-up shower or storm by the afternoon hours. We will continue to see sunshine throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

For the weekend, we will see scattered showers and storms both days. I think Sunday will be the best chance for showers and storms as a weak cold front moves into the mountains. Highs both days will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

We will cool off a little bit Monday with some stray rain chances continuing throughout the morning hours. Highs dip down into the low to mid-70s for the start of the new week, but we look to be on a drier trend starting Tuesday.

