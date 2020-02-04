'Big plans for Floyd County' start with new community center

For years, the future of the Martin Community Center has been debated by the people of Floyd County as the building sat vacant.

Now the discussion is over and the center is reopening as the Floyd County Community Center.

“We need to give back to the communities. Folks don’t care to pay taxes, they just want to see their tax dollars at work in the communities," said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams.

Williams said the Floyd County Community Center is something he and the magistrates have worked hard to bring to life. With a kitchen, dining area, basketball court, space for a technology center and more, Williams says the county has big plans for its future.

"Something we envisioned when we took office back in January was getting the community center reopened because so many folks had asked for the community center to be reopened," said Williams.

The center is the meeting grounds for the newly-formed Floyd County Little League program.

“When we first began planning this league, we thought if we had 150 kids sign up that would be great," said Little League coordinator Rady Martin.

They exceeded those expectations when more than 300 kids came out to be part of the program. The basketball teams offer a place for kids from ages four to 12 to get involved, something Martin says many of them are doing for the first time.

“Anytime you work with kids it’s fun. It’s a joy to see the looks on their faces when they try something and they are successful with it. It’s a joy to see them when they compete. Some of them for the first time,” Martin said.

Officials say the decision to open the center was all about offering a space for kids and community members to gather together and stay busy.

"Big plans for Floyd County. A lot of time. A lot of effort," said Williams. "It’s a reality now and I just can’t wait to see the smile on the kids' face when they’re up here playing ball next week."

The center will have its grand opening next week, bringing in the Little League kids for a community gathering. Martin says the center will eventually offer a volleyball program as well and he is excited to see how it grows as the community support increases.

For more information about the Little League team, visit the "Floyd County Little League Basketball" Facebook group.