Better Business Bureau: Beware of fake Kroger grocery giveaway

You may have seen a Facebook post that says Kroger is giving away a year of free groceries. It’s a scam.

(MGN)

A woman tweeted a screengrab of the offer from a Facebook page called “Kroger.com” to the real Kroger.

The “Kroger.com” post says, “To celebrate Christmas this year we are giving a special gift of an entire year of free groceries to four lucky families that share/comment by 5:00 p.m. Saturday.”

It also asks people to click on a link to verify - which you do not want to do.

Kroger responded to the woman’s tweet saying, “This is a fake Kroger Facebook page. We are aware of this fraudulent page and are working to address this matter. We recommend not engaging with the posting."

If you are wondering if a post on Facebook or Twitter is the real deal, one thing you can do is look for the blue checkmark next to the page’s name.

The checkmark means the Facebook page or Twitter account has been verified to be the person or brand it represents.

Sister station WKYT talked to the Better Business Bureau about what to look out for when something seems to be too good to be true.

"If something sounds too good to be true, as does a year of free groceries from Kroger," said spokeswoman Heather Clary. "You may want to reconsider before you instantly like and share that even further among people."

Clary said she sees scams like this before.

"We've seen this a few times in the past year, using the names of reputable well-known companies that people trust, like Kroger, Costco and other businesses, to make you believe it," she said.

Often sharing and liking their pages, or clicking the links in the fake posts, could open you up to all kinds of trouble.

"That establishes you on that Facebook page. And when you see people typically, they can harvest, can start like 'farming' they call it. So they can send you more clickbait," Clary warned. "You could be downloading a virus or who knows what else, some kind of malware on your device, your phone, your tablet."