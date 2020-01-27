Better Business Bureau warns of US Census scams

Just a few months ago, the US Census Bureau announced they were hiring thousands of people locally and across the country to fill temporary positions. Now, the Better Business Bureau is warning people of scammers.

Scammers are posting about open census jobs on the web and social media, then asking to be paid fees for applications or training. That’s a giveaway that this is a scam, since federal agencies never charge application fees.

The Census Bureau will also not charge you for training or ask you to buy any equipment you may need. Scammers may ask for you to provide your personal and banking information to run a credit check or set up direct deposit. Sometimes they overpay victims with a fake check and them ask them to wire back the difference. These are all ways to get illegal access to your bank account.

If you are interested in getting legitimate work with the US Census Bureau you can go to their website here. Or you can call the Census Bureau’s jobs line toll-free at (855) 562-2020.