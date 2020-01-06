Gov. Beshear urges cooperation on eve of 2020 legislative session

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is calling for bipartisan cooperation during a legislative session that will be dominated by work on a new two-year state budget.

State lawmakers will convene Tuesday for a 60-day session that will stretch into mid-April.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate, giving them considerable leverage in dealing with the new governor.

Since lawmakers last met, Kentucky voters ushered in an era of divided government with Beshear's ouster of Republican Matt Bevin.

Beshear said Monday that cross-party cooperation will result in a better budget and “better outcomes" for the state.

