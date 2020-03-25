Governor Beshear signs bill giving relief to schools during pandemic

Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill giving Kentucky's schools the latitude to use as many nontraditional instruction days as needed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal to give relief to school districts sped through the legislature with strong bipartisan support as lawmakers deal with the global pandemic's impact on Kentucky.

The governor recently asked superintendents to extend school closures until at least April 20 in an effort to help contain the virus.

During his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Beshear announced he had signed the legislation. It has an emergency clause allowing it to take effect immediately.