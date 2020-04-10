Gov. Beshear announces action against gatherings to curb virus, including tracking people's license plates

Governor Andy Beshear has taken a new step against mass gatherings.

He said Friday that anyone attending in-person gatherings will be ordered to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The action comes as he announced a single-day high for coronavirus cases in Kentucky.

With Easter two days away, Beshear took the step against gatherings in an attempt to contain the virus’s spread.

Under the new action, he says anyone participating in a gathering this weekend will have their license plates recorded to provide to local health departments.

Beshear says local health officials will go to each participant’s home with a 14-day self-quarantine order.