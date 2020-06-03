Beshear: No special session needed on transportation funding

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has reached agreement with top lawmakers on adjusting transportation spending without a special legislative session.

Last month, a panel of economists reduced revenue projections for the General Fund and Road Fund for the current fiscal year, ending June 30.

Plunging tax collections are blamed on economic damage from the coronavirus. At the time, a special session appeared to be needed to reduce the Road Fund.

That’s because the panel’s new projection for Road Fund revenues amounted to a larger percentage drop. But on Wednesday, Beshear said the special session won’t be needed on transportation funding.

