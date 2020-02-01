Berea family hoping to legally adopt their nine children

A couple in Berea is fighting to legally adopt their big family. We're not just talking about a few kids, they have nine!

Photo Credit: WKYT

Scott and Holly Johnson have been their legal guardians for nearly seven years now. The children come from two families with close ties to the Johnsons.

The kids range in age from 1 to 15 years old. Some of the children have been with the family since they left the hospital.

For most of the kids, this family is all they have ever known. "We just want to make sure they have that security that they can't be split up," Holly explains.

The couple also wants all the kids to have the same adoption day. That would mean adopting all nine at once.

The adoption process is pretty expensive: about $14,000. So far they’ve raised about $2,000 by selling t-shirts that say, “This shirt changed a life.” They still have about $12,000 to go.

If you would like to help the Johnson family, you can contact their adoption lawyer, Dori Thompson with Thompson Law Office.