Berea College cancels classes for rest of semester due to COVID-19

As concerns spread across Kentucky over the new strain of coronavirus, Berea College announced Tuesday it is canceling classes for the rest of the semester.

The college is stopping instructional activities at the end of the day on March 13.

This means professors are required to bring their courses to an end because most students who leave campus may not have internet access at home.

The due date for grades will not change.

The Administrative Committee reached a decision after deciding it could not assure student and employee safety in the circumstance of a coronavirus case occurring on campus.

What does this mean for students?

Students need to be out of their dorms by March 14.

For those students who have a reason they cannot return home, continuing accommodations on campus will be provided.

All students will continue to be paid for their campus work positions through the end of the semester, even if they are off-campus and not able to work.

The college's day-to-day operations will not stop. Staff should continue to fulfill their job responsibilities until further notice by the vice president.

Here are some immediate consequences of the decision to close.

- The Commencement celebration is canceled or postponed to a later date.

- Summer academic travel through the BIST program is canceled.

- The college is curtailing student, faculty and staff travel supported by the college through the end of the semester.

- Meetings of the GFA and CFA planned for March 12 are scheduled, but faculty wishing to attend remotely through Zoom may do so.

- Athletics contests scheduled through March 12 may be completed, but the college is not attending the USA South conference for the remainder of scheduled games.