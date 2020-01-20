Berea Police warn of serial car burglar

Police in Berea are warning people not to leave their cars unlocked when they are unattended.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect linked to car break-ins in Berea

They say someone is targeting cars, going around and lifting up on a door handle, then getting inside a car to grab loose change, purses, electronics, or whatever is left inside.

Officers warn people not to leave valuables in their cars.

"The only things that were taken was a purse, some contents," says Officer Amanda Chitwood, adding, "which was dumped near a dumpster but cash and also some prescription medicine taken."

It happened at least twice on Cassius Court and crimes like this are almost always late at night or early in the morning while the car owners are inside asleep in bed.

The crime was captured on surveillance video and police believe it is likely just one person. If you have any information you should contact Berea City Police.

Police say they did recover some of the victims' belongings after it was dropped at a nearby business.

