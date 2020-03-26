"Berea Kids Eat' program starts early amid coronavirus crisis

While Berea College is mostly empty except staff and students who can not telecommute, those left are joining the community to help fill a need.

The 'Berea Kids Eat' program is something that Berea College, the Grow Appalachia program, and the local public schools do to help serve the community. The program usually runs during the summer months when children are out of school, but with them out of school now they saw a need to start the feeding program immediately.

Each day they pack breakfast and lunch for 'Berea Kids Eat' and those in Madison County. They pack the bags, load them on the bus and take them to the Berea Community School. There is also a car-rider line where cars can drive up and bags will be handed to families.

"We are pretty much like a fast food restaurant but free for kids," said Martina Leforce with Grow Appalachia and Berea Kids Eat. "The partnerships we have with Berea College and the city of Berea, between Berea College and the community school, we were able to bring this all together and this could not happen without that trust and those relationships."

Food can be picked up at the Berea Community School, Monday-Friday from 12 until 2 p.m.

