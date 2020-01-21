Beloved former Hazard teacher dies at age 72

A beloved former Hazard teacher died Friday.

Susan Fouts Melton taught in the Hazard Independent school system for 27 years and then worked for Upper Bound at Hazard Community and Technical College.

Melton's parents ran Don's Restaurant in downtown Hazard for decades.

Melton's visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. at Maggard's Mountain View Chapel Tuesday evening. Her funeral is Wednesday at noon at the Mother of Good Counsel Church.

Melton was 72 when she died at the Greg Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.