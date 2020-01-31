Bell County woman behind bars on charges of neglect, elder abuse

A Bell County woman is behind bars facing multiple charges in relation to not taking care of an older man she had an agreement with, according to a release from the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

Officials tell WYMT Loraine Hoskins entered into an agreement with William Lynch to be his live-in caretaker. In return, Hoskins would have a place to live, would not be charged for utilities and would receive "no payroll".

Following an investigation, police believe Hoskins has been writing bad checks totaling more than $3,000 to herself.

Hoskins is also accused of filling our Lynch's prescriptions and never giving them to Lynch. She also allowed people to stay in Lynch's house with her, including someone who had just been released from jail on methamphetamine charges, according to the release.

Police say Hoskins also neglected to perform simple tasks, such as taking out the trash, pay the electric and phone bill on time and buy groceries.

Family members of Lynch say he looks to have lost roughly 30 pounds while in the care of Hoskins.

Loraine Hoskins is in the Bell County Detention Center facing a host of charges including theft by unlawful taking, and elder abuse.