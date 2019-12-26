Deputies: Bell County robber held at gunpoint until police arrived

A Bell County man is behind bars after deputies say he was caught burglarizing a home in the Arjay community on Christmas.

According to a news release, the homeowner's son found 38-year-old Harold Ray Jones inside his mother's shed.

The son held Jones at gunpoint until police arrived.

Police searched Jones and found tools commonly used to break into homes and a small red jewelry box with jewelry in it that belonged to the homeowner.

Investigators say Jones got into the home by shattering the rear window of the home. Near the shattered window, police say two suitcases were found filled with the homeowner's property.

Jones faces multiple charges including burglary and trespassing.

He is now at Bell County Detention Center.