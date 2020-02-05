Bell County prepares for flooding as Cumberland River sees 'higher than anticipated' levels

The Cumberland Valley has a history of flooding, especially in cities and towns that sit along the Cumberland River.

With heavy rain forecasted and a flash flood watch in effect, local leaders in Bell County are preparing for any scenario flooding may bring.

"We're predicted to come close to flood stage so I've been out this morning just checking to see where the local creeks and streams are," said Ben Barnett, Bell County's emergency management director.

Barnett spent much of his Wednesday driving around the county monitoring water levels. His focus is on the areas that sit lower in the county.

"Those low lying areas that get flooded by the river and by their creeks, especially when the river backs, those will definitely be of concern and I'd say a lot of those areas would get water," he added.

Homes along KY-92 are some of the first areas he checks. Water levels there can determine trends for later in the day.

The fairground field off KY-92 flooded in 2018 when water levels rose across the Cumberland Valley.

On a good day, the Cumberland River in the area sits at about 970 feet, when rain brings that level up even 20 feet, there can be flooding in various areas in the county. In 2018, the water levels there reached 1,020 feet.

"So you know if we get on the higher end of what we're predicting then we could have some flood issues," Barnett added.

What worries Barnett is that the ground is already saturated and the water is now puddling on the surface.

The Cumberland River is also already above normal levels.

"Seems to be flowing. It's actually higher than I anticipated it would. You don't wanna start out a big rain already a little bit high so that's a little bit concerning," he said.

The City of Pineville tested the flood gates to the city just last week, and have a plan ready in case it ever needs to use them.

