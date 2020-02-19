Bell County offering free Tdap boosters to protect those during flood cleanup

Being up to date on vaccines is the last thing on the minds of many families as they begin cleaning up flood damage.

But they need to consider the health risks, and take precautions to keep themselves safe during cleanup. To help with that, the Bell County Health Department is offering free Tdap boosters.

The vaccine protects against tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis.

It is important to get this shot during flood clean up, because the bacteria that can cause tetanus is found in rust, dirt, and the muddy water. It can enter your body through any kind of open wound, cut, or scratch.

"As we get to be adults and stuff we forget that we also need boosters and the tetanus is recommended every 10 years or within just a few days if you have a deep puncture wound," said Johnna Callebs a nurse at Bell County Health Department.

The symptoms are muscle stiffness, soreness, body aches, and a fever.

The free shots will be available during their office hours, which are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.