Bell County family in Cincinatti balancing hospital visits and virtual family time

For several months we've brought you stories about a boy from Bell County who is fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Caisyn Fuson is going through treatment in Cincinnati. For his parents, Chirs and Brittany Fuson things have been difficult.

"All Caisyn's toys, that's the extra bedroom where daddy sleeps, and this is our little kitchen,* said Brittany showing us their new, temporary home.

They are staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati.

"Twice a week all we do basically is we go to the clinic.. and then we come back here and we're locked in the little room," she added.

There is currently a no visitors policy at the house. They only leave for Caisyn's visits to the nearby Children's Hospital.

"If you're here you're only here because your treatment can't wait," Chris added.

After a successful bone marrow transplant, Caisyn is doing well.

"He's doing great right now, all of his labs and everything looks good," Brittany added.

They were already careful about who they came in contact with due to Caisyn's weak immune system, but now things have been more serious.

"You know it's hard. The baby you know to put it into perspective when he got diagnosed, he wasn't crawling. Now he's running," said Chirs.

He's referring to their one-year-old back home. They also have an 8-year-old son who they have not seen in more than a month either. The no visitors policy at the Ronald McDonald House means the other two have to stay with their grandparents back home.

"It's just.. it's really hard. Like he's walking and he's talking.. we're missing all of his firsts," said Brittany talking about their youngest.

FaceTime calls are how they stay in communication. But even as some days provide more difficult challenges, little moments like gifts in the mail or messages of hope get them through.

"People send him gifts all the time and he loves it," said Brittany.

If you want to follow along with Caisyn's journey, you can check out their Facebook page here.