Bell County communities stranded, waiting for floodwaters to drop

Bell County communities are still trapped by high water after Thursday's flooding.

Friday, several families are still trapped or without homes in the Dorton Branch community. Some people said the water is at least a foot deep in their homes.

A lot of the flooding is due to the Cumberland River, which crested 2.74 feet away from the record set in 1977.

Families are having to find new ways to get home. One man had to walk on the train tracks to get to his house.

"Anymore it's killer, like I said, I'm 65. I'm about too old to do this stuff," said Junior Philpot, who lives along Old Dorton Branch Road.

Emergency management crews said they really can't do too much right now because water levels are still incredibly high. There are still a lot of roads blocked off due to high water.

When the water level drops, crews will assess the damages and see what it will cost to repair everything.