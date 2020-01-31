Bell County Jail is a safety hazard. All inmates must be moved by Feb. 5.

The Bell County Detention Center is closing its doors.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections ordered the jail Friday to evacuate all inmates by 5 p.m. on February 5.

State officials said this is because the jail failed to fix its inoperable smoke evacuation system. Without this system working properly, inmate living areas are not protected in the event of a fire.

In October 2019, the Department of Corrections ordered the jail to correct the issue or close the jail by December 1, 2019. When jail officials made some progress to correct the violations, the department extended the deadline to January 30, 2020. As of that date, the smoke evacuation system is still inoperable.

“The Department of Corrections gave Bell County officials ample opportunity to correct this situation and repair or replace the smoke evacuation system,” said Corrections Commissioner Kathleen Kenney. “Our safety concerns were not addressed, which led us to close the jail.”

State officials have the authority to do this under Kentucky law if there is a violation of health and life safety regulations.

This is a developing story.