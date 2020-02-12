Bell Co. crews watch water levels, prepare for possible flash flooding

The Bell County Emergency Management spent their Wednesday preparing for and watching water levels for possible flash-flooding.

Officials estimate they had around 90 water rescues last week and are hoping not to have any on Wednesday and Thursday.

"And, a lot of it could have been prevented, because it was people that made poor judgment and drove out in the flooded roadways," said Ben Barnett, Bell County Emergency Management Director.

Barnett expects the flash flooding to affect creeks and streams on the sides of roads and in communities like the Page cut-off and Meldrum area.

The emergency management asks that nobody drive on roadways with water as it is usually much deeper and swifter than it seems.