Being on the front lines during a pandemic

You do not need a nursing degree to have at least some appreciation for nurses on the front lines, especially during COVID-19.

Nurses from Thomas Health in South Charleston hold signs to show their dedication to their jobs during the pandemic.

"You expect at least every other patient to have COVID-19 when they come through the doors," said Beth Browning, an emergency room nurse.

Browning has been a nurse for 13 years. She currently lives in Ashland, Kentucky, and has formerly worked at both Southern Ohio Medical Center and Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Now, she is lending a hand in New York, one of the hardest-hit areas.

"Pretty much we get on a bus, we go to work, we get on a bus and go back, we sleep, and do it again," Browning told WSAZ. "That’s pretty much all we do."

"Not only is it tiring physically, but I believe that most of us, as we vent on our ways to and from here, I think that we’re all mentally tired," said John Gartin, another emergency room nurse.

Gartin is a Portsmouth native, and he actually previously worked at Southern Ohio Medical Center with Browning. Now, they've both reconnected as they ended up in the same hospital, on the same floor, in New York. The reunion was nice, but they said they couldn't have prepared for what was in store for them in the Big Apple.

"In the thirty years that I’ve been in health care, I never dreamed in a million years that I would see anything like this," Gartin told WSAZ. "I expected it to be bad when I got here, but once I arrived, it was probably about a hundred times worse then what I thought it could be."

WSAZ also spoke with an intensive care unit nurse from Thomas Health Hospital in South Charleston. Darlene Burton has been a nurse for more than 40 years. She says while West Virginia is obviously not hit as hard as New York, she still deals with COVID-19 daily.

"When you go in, you immediately put on an N-95 mask which is a higher grade, and then we also cover it with (another mask), you’re also wearing a face shield and a gown," Burton said.

But one thing all three said was the hardest part of it all is seeing patients lying there alone without even one family member by their side.

"Watching people not be with their families, and it’s the end of their life and nobody is there with them to hold their hand," Browning said.

Browning currently lives in Ashland. She's been in New York since April 5th but will be coming home next week. She says she plans to quarantine herself for 14 days before seeing her kids.