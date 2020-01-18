BeeKeeping: The buzz around the longtime commonwealth hobby

Have you ever had trouble finding a hobby? Something that was all the buzz to do?

On Saturday, the Eastern Kentucky BeeKeeping School's seminar at Perry Central High School was all the buzz.

"There is so much to learn. Every day, every year, all the time," said Ashley Eksterom, a 3-year beekeeper.

"There's a lot of things you can do with honey," said Kasey Lacrouts, a first-year attendee to the seminar.

Ashley and Kasey drove more than an hour and a half to get here. This is Ashley's third year as a beekeeper, hoping coming to events like this will keep her well informed. "Hopefully next year I'll be taking those classes on how to prepare for organic honey certification and that process."

What started as a hobby for Ashley to pass time, turned into a passion for her.

"Finding a group and a mentor and if you do those two things you find someone whose supportive and this entire community really is."

And while this all may seem a little overwhelming, start small.

So what should be in your first hive starter pack?

Gloves, a veil and sting cream. You best bee-lieve stinging is a constant worry.

"You suit up."

"I still run away."

Not only is gear important but the kind of breed you choose is nothing to buzz off.

"Italian is a golden color. They produce a lot of honey. Hybrid defends their hive really well and they overwinter very well," said Kendrea Douthitt, Package Bee Dealer for Kelley Beekeeping.

Feeding your colony is just as important to ensure the results you want.

"It's kinda like coffee for bees in a sense. I have to have my cup of coffee in the morning, I can smell it, they can smell this, it makes them feed and build a lot faster."

So if you are still looking for that new hobby, don't bee afraid to try something new.