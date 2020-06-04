Bedford Band to play pop-up performance in Prestonsburg

Local musicians are anxious to get back on the stage after months of live streaming their music from their homes. In Prestonsburg, the city is working to speed up that return.

The Mountain Arts Center is partnering with the City of Prestonsburg to host a pop-up concert at the Jenny Wiley Amphitheater.

"We’re ready to produce an event and have something for the community to get out there and have a good time," said MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell. “It’s still guarded optimism. But they’re eager to get out and play. All of the musicians around here are really eager."

Campbell said the concert is a nice change of pace since it is the first ticketed event the MAC has hosted since the pandemic, but it is also beneficial to the people who have been waiting for a show.

"We’re looking forward to giving kids something to do," said Mayor Les Stapleton. "You know, they say there’s nothing to do and we’re offering something up quickly."

The show will also be a nice breath of fresh air for Bedford Band- a band from Morehead that says its unique sound is influenced by everything from country to rock.

"We’ve been practicing a lot and we’ve... we’ve had a lot of time to think out the show. Both what it will look like and how it will sound. So a lot of time and preparation has come into just Saturday night," said band member Trevor St. John. “I think Jenny Wiley is going to be one of the best concerts we’ve done.”

According to Stapleton, social distancing guidelines will be practiced at the event. Campbell says masks are encouraged for attendees. The amphitheater will follow new movie theater guidelines.

Tickets are $10 and are available at MACArts.com or at the amphitheater box office Saturday night. The show is scheduled for 8 p.m.