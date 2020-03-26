Beautiful day ahead, mild temperatures carry us all the way into the weekend

I finally have a forecast I think we all can get behind for the next couple of days.

Today and Tonight

After a bit of a chilly start, we're going to see 3 things today: An amazing sunrise, lots of sunshine and a beautiful sunset. Especially now, with everything going on, we definitely need and deserve this. Highs will climb into the low to mid-70s.

Tonight, we'll add a few clouds in, but stay mild. Lows will drop into the low 60s. Short and sweet forecast for your Friday-Eve.

Extended Forecast

Friday, Saturday and Sunday feature small rain chances, but I think most of us will stay dry. We'll add more clouds into the mix, but the sunshine sticks around.

There's a chance we might see more clouds than sun at times on Friday, so that might keep us from hitting the 80-degree mark. We will at least make it into the mid to upper 70s. Saturday, we will make it to 80. Sunday will be a little cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows Friday and Saturday will be in the low 60s. We'll drop into the mid-40s Sunday night.

The new week starts off sunny, but we'll pick up some rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. That means we could end March and start April just like we've started and ended the first three months of 2020: Soggy.

