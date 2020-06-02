Bear sightings reported in Ashland, Kentucky

The Ashland Police Department (APD) has received multiple calls about a bear sighted near Charles Russell School and near the Ashland Avenue area.

APD believes there might possibly be a cub with the bear, as well.

They want to advise everyone to keep their garbage and pet food away, for typically this is what bears are searching for.

They also said you should never confront the bear if sighted. Most likely the bear will run away if it hears or sees you, but they can still be dangerous if you get to close.

