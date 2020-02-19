Beam Distilling fills 16 millionth barrel of bourbon

The distillery that produces Jim Beam has filled its 16 millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition.

James B. Beam Distilling Co. said in a news release that family distillers Fred Noe and his son, Freddie Noe, filled the barrel and sealed it in Clermont on Monday.

Gov. Beshear visited the distillery on Monday and announced the commonwealth is the nation's largest exporter of whiskey, including bourbon and rye.

“We are immensely proud of our signature bourbon industry, and thanks to its national and global appeal, Kentucky’s exports of whiskey hit an all-time high of $485 million last year,” said Gov. Beshear.

The brand is beginning its 225th anniversary year. The milestone barrel is on display in Warehouse Two, where visitors touring the American Stillhouse can see it.