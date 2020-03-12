Baseball team reaching out to the community to get their field game ready after recent flooding

Flooding in February left damage across the region. One of those places was Williamsburg where the high school baseball field was completely underwater.

Bryan Hopkins, head coach, is now looking to the community for help.

"So we need a lot of pressure washing that's done. Just pick up some of the trash that's laying around the debris. Over on the other side of the black net, there's a lot of stuff that just needs to be moved out. "

Trey Hendrix, a senior, says it is impacting their team leading up to their first matchup but not dampening his team's spirit.

"We've been practicing even on days we can only get in a gym. We get in there and make sure we get batting practice and stuff in," said Hendrix. "Like I said we've always been taught to make it work. Make what we got and I think so far we've made the best out of it. "

Mason Manning, a senior player, says they would benefit from any type of help.

"We definitely appreciate everything anybody does whether it be from the smallest of small to the biggest of big we appreciate anything or community does."

At the end of the day leaving them a stronger team on and off the field.

"You just have to take the adversity and go with it. I guess you'd say and build on it I think it builds a lot of character," said Coach Hopkins.

The current plan is to start to clean up around noon on Saturday at the baseball field. Coach Hopkins says they will feed whoever comes to help.

