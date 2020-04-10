Barter Theatre releases on-demand productions while doors close due to virus

The ban on social gatherings has put a stop to public performances, forcing theaters to get creative in reaching their audiences and in financially surviving the pandemic.

The doors are closed at Abingdon, Virginia’s Barter Theatre, the longest-running professional theatre in the nation.

The team at Barter has not let the closure stop them, coming up with ways to make sure the show goes on.

The Barter Theatre Company complied with state mandates after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order.

However, once the players were separated, they came together with a message.

“Our company is wonderful and took it into their own hands to get together, even though they couldn’t actually get together, and so we also have a couple other things in the works,” said Morgan Egan, Barter’s director of marketing.

Several members of the theater clipped together videos of themselves singing a parody of “All That Jazz” with the message “Wash Our Hands.”

“The first thing we were able to do was put together an on-demand version for our production of ‘Peter Pan.’ So, that’s available online now, which is very exciting,” Egan said.

Barter plans to release more on-demand content as the pandemic and Virginia’s stay-at-home order continues.

“The original plan was to target for the end of May but obviously that doesn’t work with the extended stay-at-home order,” said Egan.

More virtual content is available online at the theatre’s website.

