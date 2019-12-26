Barbourville police investigating Christmas day police chase

The Barbourville Police Department is investigating a police chase through Knox County in the early hours of Christmas Day.

"Officer Karl Middleton observed a vehicle, the driver did not have a seatbelt. He tried to stop the vehicle and initiated lights and sirens. That's when the vehicle took off," said officer Eric Martin.

Martin said the officers saw the driver throwing items out of the vehicle.

The driver ended the chase in the Kay Jay area on Jonestown Road.

Police say that is where the driver of the car abandoned it in someone's yard and ran away.

The fact that it was on Christmas Day shocked the officers.

"You expect everyone to be with their families," said Martin. When asked if it happens often, "no, not very often. But, it happens."

No arrests have been made, but police expect to when the investigation ends.