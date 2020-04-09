Barbourville Police Department using 'mobile offices,' as precaution

The Barbourville Police Department has placed further restrictions at their station.

Since mid-March steps were being taken such as consistently cleaning, social distancing, and closing the lobby to the public.

However, after one officer tested positive, 5 additional officers were placed in quarantine, as well as Mayor David Thompson, they began further restrictions.

"I'd say if anything changed, officers aren't coming here. They're probably out patroling more or they are spending more time in their vehicles," said Assistant Chief, Jake Knuckles. "You know, like me, I've used more gas this week than I do in a typical week at the station. I want to protect myself as well, but I want people to see that we're still out here. We're still doing what we're supposed to be doing."

The chief and Knuckles have separate offices on different floors. I addition, the general office for their police is being limited to 1 person at a time. In addition, no one is allowed to share anything like computers, that many would touch.

Instead, each has now started utilizing their cruisers' computers and printers more. They also all have disinfectant wipes, gloves, masks, and hand sanitizers, to keep themselves and everyone else safe.

The 1 officer that tested positive, according to his co-workers, is doing well.

"I've spoke to the officer every day since his test results came back and he's doing good He continues to get better and better. And, he's ready to get back as soon as he gets cleared," added Knuckles.

No other officers, even those in quarantine, have shown any symptoms of COVID-19.