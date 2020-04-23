Barbourville Police Officer 'back to 100%,' after recovering from COVID-19

The officer from the Barbourville Police Department that tested positive for COVID-19 is back to work.

That officer talked to WYMT this morning and said the various certainly took its toll on him as it progressed.

"I was more than 90% sure that it was just seasonal allergies or an upper respiratory infection," he said.

As the 14-day period went on, he never got a fever. However, the shortness of breath came and when it did, it soon left him with "extreme difficulty in breathing."

"I had to sit up in an upright position to be able to take a good breath. And, another that helped was taking hot showers in the morning and of the night," the officer added.

As for the symptoms, he said they left just as soon as they came.

Overall, that officer says the biggest thing that got him through was the live and support he was met with.

"If you're going through the COVID-19 or you're going through the sickness, reach out to somebody. Because without support it would have made it awful. It would have made it more tough than it should have been," he said.

Nobody else in his home or any of the other officers tested positive.