Baptist Health furloughs employees amid COVID-19 outbreak

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health is temporarily reassigning some staff, furloughing others and reducing pay for leaders. This will affect the hospital system-wide including Baptist Health in Corbin.

Baptist Health Medical Group, including system C-suite members and hospital presidents, will take a 20 percent pay cut. Other vice presidents and executive leaders will take a 15 percent pay cut.

“Like other hospitals across the country, Baptist Health is striking a delicate balance between maintaining a strong front line of skilled caregivers to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, while grappling with the resulting drain on resources,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO.

Colman continued to say that they are re-prioritizing and reassigning some staff to work at the bedside providing patient care, and in communities to help identify those at risk for COVID-19.

“Focusing on these two critical needs is allowing us to best care for our patients and limit the spread of the virus.”

Colman said measures put in place by Governor Beshear such as suspending elective surgeries and diagnostic tests have slowed, or put on hold, some standard business operations and reduced the amount of workers needed.

Baptist Health is also implementing temporary unpaid furloughs across their corporate headquarters.

The temporary furloughs affect regular full-time and part-time employees in jobs that do not support caregivers or are not critical to clinical operations related to COVID-19.

Furloughed workers will be eligible for unemployment compensation, plus remain eligible for their medical benefits. Some will have a reduced work schedule while others will not have any job responsibilities during their furlough.

